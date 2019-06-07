Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael F. Carney Obituary
Michael F. Carney

Dearborn - June 5, 2019 age 57. Loving brother of Dan (Michelle) Carney, Mary Ellen (Allen) Rievert, Susan Carney, and Tim Carney. Dear uncle of Erin, Katie (Charis), Sean, and Shannon (Chris) and Great uncle of Grace. Funeral Service Monday, June 10th 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, June 9th 2-6 PM. Burial of cremains at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Michigan Chapter. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 7 to June 9, 2019
