Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
1943 - 2019
Clinton Township - Michael F. Dinger, age 76, of Clinton Township, passed away on September 17, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Barbara; Loving father of Roberta (Brian) Edwards, Cinnamon (Joel) Pritchard, and Courtney (John) Fincham; Cherished Papa of Lincoln, Xander, Riley, Avery, and Malique; Dear brother of Marsha McElroy and Gary Dinger. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 PM, until time of funeral service at 3 PM, at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 20, 2019
