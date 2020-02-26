|
|
Michael Forrester
St. Clair Shores - Forrester, Michael J. Age 80. February 25, 2020. Loving husband of Judith. Proud father of Laurie Forrester, Susan (David) Grasseschi, and the late James Forrester. Adoring grandfather of Abbie, Jack, and Anna. Great-grandfather of Barrett and Lilly. Retired from Ford Motor Company. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Friday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St Clair Shores. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020