Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church
21620 Greater Mack
St Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Forrester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Forrester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Forrester Obituary
Michael Forrester

St. Clair Shores - Forrester, Michael J. Age 80. February 25, 2020. Loving husband of Judith. Proud father of Laurie Forrester, Susan (David) Grasseschi, and the late James Forrester. Adoring grandfather of Abbie, Jack, and Anna. Great-grandfather of Barrett and Lilly. Retired from Ford Motor Company. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Friday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Joan of Arc Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St Clair Shores. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -