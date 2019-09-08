Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fulkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mickey" Fulkerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mickey" Fulkerson Obituary
Michael "Mickey" Fulkerson

Canton - September 4, 2019 age 76. Beloved husband of Beverly for 51 years. Loving father of Michael (Shelby) Jr., and David Fulkerson. Proud grandfather of Macey & Holdyn. Dear brother of Patrick (Jill) Lafferty. Brother-in-law of Sandra Daniels. Michael was a stock broker for A.G. Edwards for 41 years. A Celebration of Life gathering is to be held Sunday, September 15th from noon to 3:00 PM at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club. Memorials may be made in memory of Mickey to University of Michigan Lewy Body Dementia or Special Olympics of Michigan would be appreciated. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.