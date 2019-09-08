|
Michael "Mickey" Fulkerson
Canton - September 4, 2019 age 76. Beloved husband of Beverly for 51 years. Loving father of Michael (Shelby) Jr., and David Fulkerson. Proud grandfather of Macey & Holdyn. Dear brother of Patrick (Jill) Lafferty. Brother-in-law of Sandra Daniels. Michael was a stock broker for A.G. Edwards for 41 years. A Celebration of Life gathering is to be held Sunday, September 15th from noon to 3:00 PM at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club. Memorials may be made in memory of Mickey to University of Michigan Lewy Body Dementia or Special Olympics of Michigan would be appreciated. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
