Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Damone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Damone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Damone Obituary
Michael G. Damone

- - Mike passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 85. Longtime resident of Suburban Detroit. Proud Veteran of the US Army. Distinguished graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. Co-founder of Damone/Andrew Inc. and Damone Holdings, Inc. Beloved husband of the late Marie "Claire" Damone (nee LaPointe) for 52 years. Dear father of Michael J. Damone (Lisa), Mary Beth Damone, Dori Damone Cassidy and Anna Damone Kessler (Rick). Grandfather of James (Cassandra), A.J., Cameron, Collin, Megan, Kelli, Myles, David and Shannon. Great-grandfather of Collin Jr. Brother of Joseph Damone (Gail). Family will receive friends from 4-7pm with a Rosary at 5pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Institute, 4100 John R. St., Detroit, MI 48201

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now