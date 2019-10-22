|
Michael G. Damone
- - Mike passed away on October 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 85. Longtime resident of Suburban Detroit. Proud Veteran of the US Army. Distinguished graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. Co-founder of Damone/Andrew Inc. and Damone Holdings, Inc. Beloved husband of the late Marie "Claire" Damone (nee LaPointe) for 52 years. Dear father of Michael J. Damone (Lisa), Mary Beth Damone, Dori Damone Cassidy and Anna Damone Kessler (Rick). Grandfather of James (Cassandra), A.J., Cameron, Collin, Megan, Kelli, Myles, David and Shannon. Great-grandfather of Collin Jr. Brother of Joseph Damone (Gail). Family will receive friends from 4-7pm with a Rosary at 5pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Institute, 4100 John R. St., Detroit, MI 48201
