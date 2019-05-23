Services
Michael G. Graham

Michael G. Graham Obituary
Michael G. Graham

- - Passed in peace on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the age of 74.

Preceded in death by his father Jack G. Graham, mother Marion E. Bonsecour, step-father Alfred (Bunk) Bonsecour, and sisters Karen Gasper and Darlene Graham.

Survived by his daughters Kimberly (David) Martin, Cynthia (Dean) Nessen, and Annastasia Graham, brother Charles Patrick Graham, and sister Julie (Bruce) Hendrick.

Mike enjoyed his retirement from General Motors golfing, reading his favorite newspapers, and spending time with his family and beloved five grandchildren.

His life will be celebrated in a private family memorial.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 23, 2019
