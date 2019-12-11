Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Hudson
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-1000
Michael Meehan
Michael G. Meehan

Michael G. Meehan Obituary
Michael G. Meehan

Hudson - Michael Gary Meehan, age 84 years, resident of Hudson, Florida. Passed peacefully in his home in the care of hospice on December 9, 2019. Mike was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 20, 1934, son of Charles Meehan and Kathleen (Clarke) Meehan, brother of Thomas Meehan.

Graduated St. Benedict High School, Highland Park, Michigan, 1953; U.S. Army 1954-1956; graduated University of Detroit, 1964; married Patricia Ann Condon, June 1960; he worked for GM from 1957-1987 in Michigan in Materials Management.

Loving father of Carrie (Todd Hensel) Meehan, Tim Meehan, Dan (Debbie) Meehan, and Charles Meehan; grandfather of Leah Patricia Kehoe and Louis Patrick Kehoe; Kelly (Ryan) McWhinnie, Beth Ann Meehan, Kevin Michael Meehan.

Services: Military service Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell Thursday 12/19/19 at 2pm; Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hudson Friday 12/20/19 at 9:30am; golf tournament Beacon Woods golf course in Hudson beginning 11:00am on Friday 12/20/19, followed by a celebration at the clubhouse afterward (around 2pm).

Mike's family would like to thank HPH Hospice for their loving care and requests that rather than flowers, donations may be made to them.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
