John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1540 Riverbank St.
Lincoln Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1540 Riverbank St.
Lincoln Park, MI
Michael G. Rae Obituary
Michael G. Rae

Lincoln Park - Rae, Michael G. March 17, 2019. Age 71 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Lynette. Loving father of Kevin (Jennifer) and Kristopher (Lisa). Dearest grandfather of Liam and Baylee.

Visitation, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank St., Lincoln Park.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
