Michael G. Rae
Lincoln Park - Rae, Michael G. March 17, 2019. Age 71 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of Lynette. Loving father of Kevin (Jennifer) and Kristopher (Lisa). Dearest grandfather of Liam and Baylee.
Visitation, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1540 Riverbank St., Lincoln Park. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019