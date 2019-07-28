Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Goodman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Goodman Obituary
Michael Goodman

Michael Goodman, age 66, of Royal Oak, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019. Born in Flint, Michael was a longtime resident of Royal Oak, actively involved in the community, including a run for State Representative of the 26th District. Michael received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Institute of Technology, followed by 30 years as a lead architect for McDonald's Corporation. After his departure, he later formed Tiki Inc., a general contracting company.

Loving husband of Susan. Caring father of Benjamin. Brother of Dennis (Eileen) and Stephen. Son of John and Rose. Michael will be vastly missed by dear friends and family members.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29 from 2 - 8 pm with a 7 pm service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorial tributes suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Please share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now