|
|
Michael Goodman
Michael Goodman, age 66, of Royal Oak, passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019. Born in Flint, Michael was a longtime resident of Royal Oak, actively involved in the community, including a run for State Representative of the 26th District. Michael received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Lawrence Institute of Technology, followed by 30 years as a lead architect for McDonald's Corporation. After his departure, he later formed Tiki Inc., a general contracting company.
Loving husband of Susan. Caring father of Benjamin. Brother of Dennis (Eileen) and Stephen. Son of John and Rose. Michael will be vastly missed by dear friends and family members.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29 from 2 - 8 pm with a 7 pm service at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Memorial tributes suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Please share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019