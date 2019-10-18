|
|
Michael J. Bonczak III, M.D.
West Bloomfield - Michael J. Bonczak III, M.D., age 81, a longtime resident of West Bloomfield and Singer Island, FL. Born November 3, 1937 in Detroit and passed away in his home, surrounded by family, on October 17, 2019. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Judith Bonczak (Latowski), his loving children, Catherine (Kevin) Edwards, Anne (Steve) Nemer and Michael (Lindsey) Bonczak, his brother, Mark Bonczak; and 7 grandchildren: Jack, Christine and Joe Edwards, Samantha and Natalie Nemer, Michael and Andrew Bonczak and 2 grand dogs. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 20th, 2:00-6:30pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Funeral Mass Monday, Oct. 21st, 10am at The Shrine Chapel of Our Lady of Orchard Lake, 3535 Indian Trail, West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019