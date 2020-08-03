1/
Michael J. Kinsman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Kinsman

Age 65, May 31, 2020. Loving brother of John (Patricia) Kinsman. Dear uncle of John (Zannoah) Kinsman and Elizabeth (Nathan) Wituk. Great-uncle of Dylan, Jesse and Will Wituk and John, Zola and Liberty Kinsman. Memorial Mass 11 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Colette's Catholic Church 17800 Newburgh Road, Livonia with visitation 10:30 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of your choice in Jeff's memory. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved