Michael J. Kinsman
Age 65, May 31, 2020. Loving brother of John (Patricia) Kinsman. Dear uncle of John (Zannoah) Kinsman and Elizabeth (Nathan) Wituk. Great-uncle of Dylan, Jesse and Will Wituk and John, Zola and Liberty Kinsman. Memorial Mass 11 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Colette's Catholic Church 17800 Newburgh Road, Livonia with visitation 10:30 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of your choice
in Jeff's memory. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com