O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Michael J. Olson

Michael J. Olson Obituary
Michael J. Olson

- - Olson, Michael J. September 7, 2019 Age 54. Beloved soulmate of Donna Marie Astle. Father of Gabrielle and Misty Neely. Dear son of Gary and the late Ann. Brother of Sheri(David) Darin and the late Danny. Visitation 1-4 pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with funeral service at 4 pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248-348-1800. Michael loved racing his '64 Green Machine Nova. He frequently raced at Milan Speedway. He was owner and operator of a metal fabricating business. Memorial contributions to Huron Valley Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 9, 2019
