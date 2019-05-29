|
Michael J. Romanchik
Sterling Heights - Michael J. Romanchik, age 86, of Sterling Heights, MI died May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Teenie" Romanchik, and dear father of Daniel (Silvia) Romanchik, John (Debbie) Romanchik, Annette (Joe) Witte, Brenda Romanchik (Clemens Wittekind), Maureen Romanchik (Joe Anderson), and Michael (Cathy)Romanchik. Also survived by his 15 loving grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with his many dear friends. Visitation Wednesday from 4-9pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. He will lie in state Thursday 10:30 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Warren, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019