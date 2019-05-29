Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
Michael J. Romanchik Obituary
Michael J. Romanchik

Sterling Heights - Michael J. Romanchik, age 86, of Sterling Heights, MI died May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Teenie" Romanchik, and dear father of Daniel (Silvia) Romanchik, John (Debbie) Romanchik, Annette (Joe) Witte, Brenda Romanchik (Clemens Wittekind), Maureen Romanchik (Joe Anderson), and Michael (Cathy)Romanchik. Also survived by his 15 loving grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with his many dear friends. Visitation Wednesday from 4-9pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. He will lie in state Thursday 10:30 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Warren, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



