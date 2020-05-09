|
Michael James Campbell
- - Michael James Campbell, (12/13/1947 - 5/7/2020), was born in Detroit, Michigan to Colin and Alice (O'Neill) Campbell. A graduate of University of Detroit High School, Mike went on to graduate from Wayne State University. After serving with the US Army during the Vietnam War, he had a career in Medical Education which concluded with his position of Director of Medical Education at Providence Hospital in Southfield. Mike spent his retirement years driving cancer patients to and from their appointments and balanced that with a healthy love of golf and skiing. He was a talented cook and an ardent supporter of both community and Broadway theater. He had a gift of engaging conversation and could articulate with a Celtic glimmer in his eyes that usually followed a good joke or laugh. Mike enjoyed traveling with his wife and was often found reading or sipping a nice Scotch when home. He was an avid fan of his hometown Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Grace Campbell, his daughter Alison (Chris) Dorman, and his step-children Jennifer (Chad) Becker, Andrew (Kelly) Zuerner, Mark (Sara) Zuerner, and Elizabeth (Josh) Kushnereit. An adoring grandfather, Mike will be forever remembered by his 16 grandchildren whom he loved beyond measure. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Patricia Campbell and Colleen Campbell. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In honor of Mike, Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield has established the Michael Campbell Award for Excellence in Medical Education and Research Endowment Fund. This upcoming year's research award will be dedicated to COVID-19. If you would like to contribute, please go to the website https://stjohnprovfoundations.org/ways-to-give/donate-online. In the designation drop down box, select "Other" and note the gift is in reference to the Michael Campbell Endowment Fund. Checks can also be directed to Ascension Providence Foundation, 19251 Mack Avenue, Suite 102, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Please list the Michael Campbell Endowment Fund in the memo line.
