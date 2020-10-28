Michael James Dolecki
Brighton, MI - Age 45, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Ann Arbor, MI, on May 19, 1975, the son of James Anthony and Jo Ellen (Cox) Dolecki. Mike played AAA hockey as a defenseman from the age of 8 to 17. He was Captain of the Dexter High School golf team. After graduating from Dexter High School in 1993 he attended the University of Michigan where he met his wife Anne Cummings Dolecki. Mike graduated from U of M with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 1997. Mike and Anne married on August 16, 2003 in Harbor Springs, MI. They moved to Brighton, MI where they had two daughters, Emma Jo (15) and Lila May (12). They divorced in 2016. Mike worked at U of M Architecture and Engineering Services before choosing to stay at home to help raise his daughters. He was last employed at Kensington Metroparks. Mike was a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his girls. He volunteered his time helping with jump rope and soccer and was always their biggest fan. He was a devoted son, brother, nephew and uncle who loved watching his nieces and nephews play sports and enjoyed time with family. He is survived by his mother and her husband of Dexter, MI; daughters, Emma and Lila; his sister, Bonnie (Todd) Brandstadt of Grand Rapids, MI and their children, Nick, Jack, Cam, Mollie and Ellie; his sister, Katie Dolecki of Vero Beach, FL; Aunt Christine Anne Cox who resides in the Memory Care Unit at University Living/ Provision Living in Ann Arbor, MI; Aunt Mary (Robert) McNeese of Washington Twp, MI; Cousin Lori (Chet) Ortman of Macomb, MI. He was preceded in death by: his father, James A. Dolecki; grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Franklin H. Cox of Vero Beach, FL, and James and Wanda Dolecki of Hamtramck, MI; and his Aunt Carolyn Cox of Vero Beach, FL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hosmer-Muehlig Funeral Chapel from 5-7 followed by a Rosary led by Deacon Romolo Leone at 7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held privately on Thursday, October 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to a charity of your choice
.