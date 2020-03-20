|
|
Michael John Baranowski Jr.
Detroit - Michael John Baranowski Jr., age 78, passed away at his home Wed. March 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1941 in Detroit.
Mr. Baranowski is survived by his siblings Peter (Mary Jane) Baranowski and Caroline (Michael) Newville; nephews Matthew (Leslie) Baranowski and Christopher (Lindsay) Baranowski;2 great nieces and 3 great nephews; 19 cousins and lifelong friends Dennis, John and Richard.
In accordance with Mr. Baranowski's wishes, private cremation will take place with internment of his cremated remains at Great Lakes National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Hyacinth Church.
Memorials in Mr. Baranowski's name may be addressed to: St. Hyacinth Church; 3151 Farnsworth St.; Detroit, MI. 48211
Rest In Peace
Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020