Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Baranowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Baranowski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Baranowski Jr. Obituary
Michael John Baranowski Jr.

Detroit - Michael John Baranowski Jr., age 78, passed away at his home Wed. March 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1941 in Detroit.

Mr. Baranowski is survived by his siblings Peter (Mary Jane) Baranowski and Caroline (Michael) Newville; nephews Matthew (Leslie) Baranowski and Christopher (Lindsay) Baranowski;2 great nieces and 3 great nephews; 19 cousins and lifelong friends Dennis, John and Richard.

In accordance with Mr. Baranowski's wishes, private cremation will take place with internment of his cremated remains at Great Lakes National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Hyacinth Church.

Memorials in Mr. Baranowski's name may be addressed to: St. Hyacinth Church; 3151 Farnsworth St.; Detroit, MI. 48211

Rest In Peace

Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -