Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Farrug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Farrug

Michael John Farrug Obituary
Michael John Farrug

- - age 83, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Loretta for 38 years. Dear father of Robert Farrug and Nick Farrug (Alexis). Loving grandfather of Nicolae and Peyton. Caring brother of Joseph Farrug (Virginia) and the late Eugene Farrug (Dolores). Uncle of Michael James Farrug (Chris), Joseph Andrew Farrug (Diane), Marybeth Jamieson (John), Eugene Daniel Farrug (Aimee), Beth Streit (Bill), Jay Farrug, Bridget Tarrant (Tom), Donna Catsempoolas (Nick) and the late Matthew Farrug. Michael attended Catholic Central High School, Notre Dame University, and Michigan Law School. One of the last dinosaurs, an Attorney in private practice for over 45 years, Michael practiced in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties and in Juvenile Probate. Very charitable and generous, he was a longtime member of the Troy Lions Club. He was also very loving and close to his family. He will be missed. Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 p.m. with Scripture Service and Sharing of Memories at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Troy Lions Club or Catholic Central High School.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019
