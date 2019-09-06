Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Valentine Church
Beech Daly south of 5 Mile
Redford, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Valentine Church
Beech Daly south of 5 Mile
Redford, MI
Michael John Frost Obituary
Michael John Frost

- - November 19, 1938 - September 4, 2019

Visitation held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00PM-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile) In Redford Township, 48240. In state Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00AM until 10:30AM Mass at St. Valentine Catholic Church (Beech Daly south of 5 Mile) in Redford Township. Final resting place Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019
