Michael John Frost
- - November 19, 1938 - September 4, 2019
Visitation held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00PM-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile) In Redford Township, 48240. In state Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00AM until 10:30AM Mass at St. Valentine Catholic Church (Beech Daly south of 5 Mile) in Redford Township. Final resting place Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019