Michael John Van Hoey



Michael John Van Hoey, 71, passed away peacefully at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan on July 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters after a brief hospital stay and quick health decline.



Mike was a lifelong Southfield resident. He was always learning or collecting something. A retired IBEW Local 58 Journeyman, Mike enjoyed getting the latest Disney movies for family movie night, reading and talking about history, and always took the opportunity to make someone smile with a bad joke or pun. Mike was his girls' go-to handyman and his grandchildren's toy fixer. He knew a lot about Great Lakes lighthouses, Victorian houses, tractors, trains, airplanes, and the Ford Motor Company. Also, he had a softer side: he sewed dresses for both his girls and an apron for his wife. If Mike could make magic he'd find a way, including the time his granddaughter's penguin drawing turned into 100 small stuffed toy penguins hidden all over. Both grandkids loved the experience and also enjoyed their birthdays when he made them customized birthday shirts.



Mike is survived by his wife, Darla Van Hoey (née VandenBerghe), of 40 years; his daughters, Stephanie Huot (Brian) and Christina Van Hoey (Andrew Siegel); his grandchildren, Julia and Dylan Huot; and his brothers, Joseph Van Hoey and Gilbert Van Hoey (Carrie); along with his nieces and nephews and his many friends over many years.



Mike is preceded in death by his parents, James and Rita (née Charette) Van Hoey and brother, Clifford Van Hoey.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to Most Holy Trinity Detroit and Ascension Providence Hospital Southfield. A brief graveside ceremony at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery is planned with details to come directly from the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









