Michael John Vivona
Rochester Hills - Vivona, Michael John, age 46 of Rochester Hills, passed away Mary 1, 2019. Loving son of the late Mat Vivona and the late Joan Vivona. Dear brother of Mat Vivona. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Michael's name may be made (insert charity). Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Michael's name may be made to the National Suicide Prevention. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019