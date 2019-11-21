|
Michael John Whalen
Michael John Whalen (Mike), age 78 of Brighton, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 with his children by his side. Mike was born November 30, 1940 in Detroit, MI. and married the love of his life Kathleen Elizabeth Whalen (Doyle) on May 9, 1964. Mike is survived by his children: Brian (Brenda) Whalen of Howell, Amie (Scott) Konieczny of Brighton, Joe (Sara) Whalen of Linden and Tim (Jeni) Whalen of Brighton, his sisters Maureen (Kent) Girard and Mary (Rafael) Whalen and his loving 12 grandchildren: Amanda, Jorden, Austen, Matt, Mike, Mark, Marshall, Mitchell, Zach, Nick, Eli and Evalina as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years Kathy Whalen 2014, son Mark Whalen 2005, Mother Anne (McCusker) Whalen 2009, Father Joseph Whalen 1965 and Sister Joanne (Chuck) Ruedisueli 2000. Mike graduated from Visitation High School in 1959, was in the Navy Reserve and attended business classes at University of Detroit. Mike's career spanned over 40 years as a Manufacturers Representative in the automotive industry, starting with his mentor Wayne Viergever representing Manchester Plastics, and later, Chuck Fazio & Associates and Magna. Mike's interests outside of his family were golf and boating. He was a member of Lakelands Golf & Country Club where he once walked 91 holes in one day. He also enjoyed the 6-Pack league at Bonnie Brook Golf Course. We all enjoyed many years on his Chris Craft boat at Cass Lake and Woodland Lake. Later in life Mike enjoyed spending time at Tee Bone'z Tavern in Brighton where he shared many special memories with all his close friends. Mike was an avid Wolverine and Spartan fan and shared this love with his grandchildren who attended the universities. We respectfully honor our father's wishes on not having a funeral and remembering all the great memories we shared. Dad will be cremated and placed with his beloved wife Kathy and son Mark.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019