|
|
Michael Joseph McKay
Shelby Twp. - May 21, 2020 Age 80. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Parisi ). Loving father of Michael McKay IV, David (Lu) McKay, Kenneth (Kim) McKay and Tricia (Paul) Trulik. Proud grandfather of 10. Dearest brother of Margie (Victor) Mondine. Michael grew up on the east side of Detroit and attended St. Phillip Neri High School. He was a 1964 graduate of Walsh College and a lifetime member of the Walsh College Alumni Association and a member of Walsh College President's Advisory Council. In 1995 he received the Walsh College Distinguished Alumni Award, being honored for his contributions to the business profession, the community, and to Walsh College. Michael served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Chateau Estates from 1972 to 1993. Visitation Tues. 3-8 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Instate Wed. 9:30 am until 10:00 am time of Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (Bet. 21 & 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rosemarie and Michael J. McKay Endowed Scholarship at Walsh College are appreciated at www.WalshCollege.edu/MichaelJMcKayMemorial. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020