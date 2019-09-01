|
Michael Joseph Peterson
- - Beloved son of Mary and the late Timothy. Loving brother of Karin (Bruce) Siddall, Jim (Christine), Carey (Bruce) Fette, Kristin (David) Battaglia, Amy Donaldson and Tim (Leigha). Pup-dad of the late Sophie.Also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday from 3:00 until 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm Scripture service at
The Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc
3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. corner of 18 & Ryan).
Mass of the Christian Burial on Monday (Labor Day) at 9:30am at St. Rene Goupil catholic church.
Michael will lie in state from 9:00am until the time of mass.
Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019