|
|
Michael "Kajo" Kajoian
Michael "Kajo" Kajoian, Age 90.
Beloved husband of Cina.
Loving father of Greg (Armineh) and Kristen.
Cherished grandfather of Armen and Sarine.
Kajo will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and all of those who knew and loved him.
Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn.
In state Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral at Church.
Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi.
In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church.
To send a loving message, please visit Kajo's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019