Michael Lavigne

Bloomfield Hills - Passed away unexpectedly June 21, 2020. He was 46 years old. Surviving Mike is his beloved wife of 8 years, Beth; daughters, Kendal Lavigne, Lilly Foos and Gracie Foos; parents, Gene (the late Judy Trombley) Lavigne and Linda (Ross) Tatro; brother, Joe (Lisa) Lavigne; nieces and nephew, Jordan, Luke and Lauren; and his many friends and club brothers in the Justice Riders Motorcycle Club. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home (23720 Farmington Rd., btwn 9 and 10 mile rds., N. of Grand River). Funeral Mass Monday, June 29, 10 am at St. Fabian Catholic Church (32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society. Heeney-Sundquist.com






