Michael Layman
Michael Layman, age 61, passed away November 3, 2020. Michael was born on August 22, 1959 in Detroit to Arnie and Joan. Michael is survived by his daughter Teresa (Joe) Zawacki; grandsons Keaton and Beckett Zawacki; sisters Carol (Walt) Maciejewski and Connie (Dan) Taylor and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Arnie (Barb) Layman and his mother Joan Feret. Michael lived in Colorado for many years and enjoyed kayaking, bike riding and mountain climbing. He had an infectious smile and always made you feel like a friend. A memorial service will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
