1/1
Michael Layman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Layman

Michael Layman, age 61, passed away November 3, 2020. Michael was born on August 22, 1959 in Detroit to Arnie and Joan. Michael is survived by his daughter Teresa (Joe) Zawacki; grandsons Keaton and Beckett Zawacki; sisters Carol (Walt) Maciejewski and Connie (Dan) Taylor and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Arnie (Barb) Layman and his mother Joan Feret. Michael lived in Colorado for many years and enjoyed kayaking, bike riding and mountain climbing. He had an infectious smile and always made you feel like a friend. A memorial service will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved