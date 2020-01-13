|
Michael Ledger
LEDGER, MICHAEL Dear father of Meredith (Jack) Seller and Aaron (Sonia) Ledger. Loving grandfather of Sophia and Daphne Miller, Olivia and Alexis Seller. Devoted brother of Winnie Rome and the late Barbara Alpert. Adoring uncle of Michelle (Chris) Thayer, Bob (Catrina) Alpert, Neal Alpert and Steven Alpert. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends.. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 9:45 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020