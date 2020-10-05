Michael Levine
Beloved husband of Shelia. Devoted father of Rhonda (Marc) Linovitz and Lawrence Levine. Loving grandfather of Julie Linovitz and Brian Linovitz. Cherished brother to Barry (Patricia) Levine, Freda (Late Leon) Weberman, late Miriam (late Dovid) Ben-Nachum, late Cecilia (late Benjamin) Pivoz, late Phyllis (late Nathan) Stone, Late Anne Levine and late Bella Jewell. Dear brother-in-law to Michael and Judy Olinick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family graveside service: 11:00 am Tuesday 10/6/2020 at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org