1/1
Michael Levine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Levine

Beloved husband of Shelia. Devoted father of Rhonda (Marc) Linovitz and Lawrence Levine. Loving grandfather of Julie Linovitz and Brian Linovitz. Cherished brother to Barry (Patricia) Levine, Freda (Late Leon) Weberman, late Miriam (late Dovid) Ben-Nachum, late Cecilia (late Benjamin) Pivoz, late Phyllis (late Nathan) Stone, Late Anne Levine and late Bella Jewell. Dear brother-in-law to Michael and Judy Olinick. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family graveside service: 11:00 am Tuesday 10/6/2020 at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved