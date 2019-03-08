|
Michael Luberto, D.D.S
- - March 6, 2019 Age 84. Beloved husband of Mary Kathleen. Dear father of Michael (Kelli), Donny (Carla), Robert (Susan) and Bill (Sabrina). Loving grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of one. Brother of Stella, Paula, and Elizabeth. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with Rosary 7:00 pm at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019