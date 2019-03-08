Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael D.d.s
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Luberto D.d.s

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Luberto D.d.s Obituary
Michael Luberto, D.D.S

- - March 6, 2019 Age 84. Beloved husband of Mary Kathleen. Dear father of Michael (Kelli), Donny (Carla), Robert (Susan) and Bill (Sabrina). Loving grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of one. Brother of Stella, Paula, and Elizabeth. Visitation Monday 2-8 pm with Rosary 7:00 pm at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Avenue at Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Tuesday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now