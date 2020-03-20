Resources
Warren - age 90.Passed away March 18, 2020.

Beloved husband of Irene. Dear father of Sheila (Jim Sarnowski) and the late Timothy. Treasured grandfather of 2 and great-grandfather of 3.

Brother of Sr. Kathleen McCann, Lois (the late Bill) Healy, Don (the late Sharon) McCann, the late Theresa (surviving spouse Robert) Abraham, Betty Lepine, Beatrice (surviving spouse George) Karakashian. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike is a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. A private service will be held for immediate family only at this time with a memorial mass and gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
