Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael McKenzie, D.O.

Grosse Pointe Park - Dr. Michael McKenzie, Age 74,passed away Friday, June 28th in Grosse Pointe Park. Beloved husband of Katy, nee Heenan. Dear father of Kelly Woolums (Chad), Molly Dunlap (Todd), Michael McKenzie (Rachel), Ryan McKenzie (Martha). Cherished "Pops" of Cassidy, Evan, Andrew Woolums, Ben, Jake, Cole Dunlap, Dottie, Tilly, Henry McKenzie, Everett, Annie and Conor McKenzie. Brother of 5 and uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation will be held Sunday, 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, Inc. 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral will be Monday, 11:00 am Mass at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier, Grosse Pointe Park, with visitation from 10:30 until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a is appreciated.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
