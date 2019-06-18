Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
- - Michael N. Stone age 64, passed away June 16, 2019. Beloved father of Brett (Becky Pledger), Angie (Bryan) Bouchard and Mellisa (Tyler) Berg; loving grandfather of Christian, Lilly and Jayda; dear brother of Barb, Dave, Jill, Jim, Mark, Guy and Pat. Michael is also survived by his parents James and Marilyn. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 3pm until the time of service at 7:00pm. Kaul Funeral Home 35201 Garfield Clinton Twp. MI. Please share a memory www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019
