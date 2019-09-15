|
|
Michael O'Karma
Canton - September 13, 2019 age 42.Beloved son of Daniel and Anne O'Karma. Dear brother of Margaret (John) Suvada. Proud uncle of Gianna, Gavin, and Jake.Grandson of Margaret (the late Walter) Haaser and both the late William (Margaret) O'Karma.Nephew of Fred (the late Diana) Haaser, Charles (Ann) Haaser, Dr. Richard (Karen) Haaser, Andrew (Diane) Haaser, and the late Michael (Deborah) O'Karma. Visitation Monday, September 16th 3-8 PM with a 6:30 PM Family Remembrance Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, September 17th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth.Memorials may be made to Henry Ford Health System-Cancer Institute.To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019