Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Karma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O'Karma


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael O'Karma Obituary
Michael O'Karma

Canton - September 13, 2019 age 42.Beloved son of Daniel and Anne O'Karma. Dear brother of Margaret (John) Suvada. Proud uncle of Gianna, Gavin, and Jake.Grandson of Margaret (the late Walter) Haaser and both the late William (Margaret) O'Karma.Nephew of Fred (the late Diana) Haaser, Charles (Ann) Haaser, Dr. Richard (Karen) Haaser, Andrew (Diane) Haaser, and the late Michael (Deborah) O'Karma. Visitation Monday, September 16th 3-8 PM with a 6:30 PM Family Remembrance Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, September 17th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth.Memorials may be made to Henry Ford Health System-Cancer Institute.To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now