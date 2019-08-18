|
|
Michael P. Daniels
Lake Angelus - Michael P. Daniels, of Lake Angelus, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was 64. Born in Sandusky, Michigan the beloved son to the late Norman and Margery Daniels. Loving husband of 40 years to Linda; dearest father of Cassandra Zetz, Shannon Daniels and Megan (Ernesto) Torres; proud grandfather Gavin and Sidney Zetz; cherished brother of Aimee (Tom) Goss, Patrick (Debbie) Daniels and Mary Anne (Blair) Collins. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was a private practice attorney owning Mike P. Daniels & Associates in Auburn Hills. He received his Law Degree from Wayne State University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. He loved the outdoors, enjoying golfing, biking and boating. He will be missed by his many friends and family and was loved by all. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations may be directed to Kid's Alive International. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019