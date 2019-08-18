Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Daniels


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Daniels Obituary
Michael P. Daniels

Lake Angelus - Michael P. Daniels, of Lake Angelus, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was 64. Born in Sandusky, Michigan the beloved son to the late Norman and Margery Daniels. Loving husband of 40 years to Linda; dearest father of Cassandra Zetz, Shannon Daniels and Megan (Ernesto) Torres; proud grandfather Gavin and Sidney Zetz; cherished brother of Aimee (Tom) Goss, Patrick (Debbie) Daniels and Mary Anne (Blair) Collins. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Michael was a private practice attorney owning Mike P. Daniels & Associates in Auburn Hills. He received his Law Degree from Wayne State University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. He loved the outdoors, enjoying golfing, biking and boating. He will be missed by his many friends and family and was loved by all. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations may be directed to Kid's Alive International. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now