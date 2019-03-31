Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Valentine's Church
Redford, MI
Michael Patrick O'Connell

Michael Patrick O'Connell Obituary
Michael Patrick O'Connell

- - Michael P. O'Connell, 59, passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved father and best friend of Dana. Loving partner of Laura and father figure to David, Joey, Jessica and Emily. Devoted son of Betty and the late Patrick. Caring brother of Kathy (Michael) Razmek, Mary (Alan) Bradford, David (Alex), Peter (Jodi), Carol and his faithful dog, Dakota.

Memorial Service will be held April 3, 10:30am at St. Valentine's Church in Redford, followed by a memorial luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Etta Projects. To post a condolence, visit www.turowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
