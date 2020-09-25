Michael Perlman
New York - Michael Perlman, 72, of New York, New York, formerly of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on September 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diane "Dee dee" Perlman. Cherished father of Dana Perlman and Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Perlman; loving grandfather to Lily Dee Perlman. Devoted son of the late Elaine and Charles Perlman. Loving brother of Peter (Carrie) Perlman and Dr. Owen (Sheila) Perlman. Son-in-law of the late Dr. Benjamin and the late Ida Bader. Brother-in-law to Dr. Jeffrey and Sharon Lipton and Naida Simon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, caregivers and a world of friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 10:30 A.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com