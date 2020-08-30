1/1
Michael R. Savage
Michael R. Savage

Sterling Heights - August 30, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of Elaine 56 years. Loving father of Stacey Karadsheh. Mike worked as an engineer at General Motors for 42 years. He enjoyed many things throughout his life, his favorites were traveling out west, and spending time out on Lake St. Clair with his family. Growing up he loved fishing and boating with his dad and was happy that it continued on with his wife and daughter. Memorial contributions in Mike's Honor are appreciated to Cat Tail Acres P.O. Box 183164 Shelby Township, MI 48318 or any Animal Rescue of your choice. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 30, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
