Michael R. Savage
Sterling Heights - August 30, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of Elaine 56 years. Loving father of Stacey Karadsheh. Mike worked as an engineer at General Motors for 42 years. He enjoyed many things throughout his life, his favorites were traveling out west, and spending time out on Lake St. Clair with his family. Growing up he loved fishing and boating with his dad and was happy that it continued on with his wife and daughter. Memorial contributions in Mike's Honor are appreciated to Cat Tail Acres P.O. Box 183164 Shelby Township, MI 48318 or any Animal Rescue of your choice. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.