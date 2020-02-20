Services
Neely-Turowski Funeral Home
45100 Warren Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 453-3008
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Michael R. Weiss Obituary
Michael R. Weiss, 74, passed away February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Cherished father of Daniel (Jean) and Jennifer (Andrew) Curry. Dearest grandfather of Elaina and Carley. Adored brother of Richard and Sandy. A visitation will be held Friday, 3-8:00 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 45100 Warren Road (between Sheldon and Canton Ctr.). Interment at Parkview Memorial Park. www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
