Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
Livonia - Age 62, of Livonia, passed away May 29, 2019. Beloved son of Janet Wisner and the late Robert Wisner. Dear brother of Robin Paton, Bob (Maureen) Wisner, and Wanda (Dave) Hayes. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Elm St., Northville, MI 48167. Full Obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019
