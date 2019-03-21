Michael Seator



Kingman, Arizona - Seator, Michael, age 66 of Kingman, Arizona, formerly of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on February 24, 2019. Michael was a longtime nurse in the Metro Detroit area, most recently retiring as Director of Surgical Services in the Mojave, Arizona area. In addition to his service in the healthcare community, Michael retired as a Lt. Commander in the United States Navy after 23 years of decorated service. Michael and his and wife, Michele were also longtime members at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores, MI. When not serving others, Michael could often be found out in nature, he was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. In addition to his wife Michele, Michael is survived by his three sons: John (Jennifer), Andrew "AJ", and Matthew Seator. He was the proud grandfather of Morgan, Isabella, Hunter, and Monroe. Brother of Linda (Michael) Bearss and Jan (Les) Gill. Memorial visitation to be held on Friday, February 22 from 3-8pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial Mass of Resurrection on Saturday, February 23 at 10am, with visitation preceding at 9:30am until time of Mass. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Memorials are suggested to the .











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary