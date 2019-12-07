|
|
Michael Solomon
Farmington Hills - Michael Solomon, 71, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 28 November 2019. Cherished father of Jordan Solomon. Proud grandfather of Aaron Solomon. Dear brother of Kenneth (Karen) Solomon, Larry Solomon, and the late Ronald Solomon. Devoted son of the late Frances and the late Samuel Solomon. MEMORIAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M. MONDAY DECEMBER 9, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019