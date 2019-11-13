|
Michael Soluk
Canton - Born October 2, 1938, of Canton, Michigan, died November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria. Dearest father of Kirk (Kelly), Michelle (Paul) Michelini and Marci (Mike) Heulitt. Brother of Madeleine (Don) McInally and Johnny (Shirley). Son of the late Michael and Stella Tymchak. Proud grandfather to Michael, Sara, Joseph, David and Matthew. Visitation Sunday, November 17th between the hours of 12 and 3 PM with a blessing at 2:30 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph Ann Arbor- Michigan Heart and Vascular, PO Box 995, Ann Arbor, MI 48106-9736. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019