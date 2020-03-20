|
|
Michael T. Gearty
- - passed away March 19, 2020, Age 73. Born March 7, 1947 to Thomas and Margaret Mary Gearty in Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 48 years. Devoted father of Christopher and Kevin (Nicole). Cherished grandfather of Alexis and James. Dear brother of Thomas (Mary), Mariann Diebold (the late William), Jean Stroh (Peter) and Geraldine Booms (Daniel). Celebration of Life to be announced at later date. Memorial tributes to or The Care Team Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020