Michael Weiner
Michael Weiner, 77, died on 12 June 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Weiner. Cherished father of Howard (Marlana) Weiner, Laura (Matthew) Katz, and Rabbi Robert (Ellen) Weiner. Loving Papa Mike of Madeline Weiner, Allison Weiner, Dayna Katz, Scott Katz, Emma Weiner, Joshua Weiner, and Rachel Echols. Brother of the late Joel (Jan) Weiner. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 3:00 P.M. SUNDAY JUNE 14, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.