Micki L. Bumgardner
Micki L. Bumgardner

New Hudson - BUMGARDNER, Micki L., age 85, of New Hudson, October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy F. Bumgardner. Loving mother of Carl (Pam) Bumgardner, Ruth (Michael) DeGryse, Debra (Mark) Engle and Barbara (Michael) Calice. Dearest grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 20. She is also survived by her sisters Ellen (the late Virgil) Halcomb and Rhonda (Edward) Liberacki. She was preceded in death by her son John D. York, her parents William and Geneva Smith and her sister Zennia Ross. Service is Friday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Huron Valley Humane Society.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
