|
|
Mihran Hoplamazian
Beloved husband of Gayle Sarkisian Hoplamazian.
Loving father of Yerchanig Joy and Roy Callan, Garabed Hoplamazian, Christopher (Pamela) Sarkisian, Nicole (Jeffrey) Stillman, Shawn (Mary) Sarkisian and Nicholas (Tucker) Sarkisian.
Cherished grandfather of Dikran (Kelly) Callan, Vahan (Eleeza Agopian) Callan, Knar (Michael) Pifer, Marin (Marcus Greene) Hoplamazian, Garo (Linnea Perrelli-Minetti) Hoplamazian and Christopher II, Shahanna and Ohannes Sarkisian, Noah Stillman, Grace and John Sarkisian and great-grandfather of Sosi, Zaven and Arev Callan and Dzovig Pifer.
Dear brother of the late Hermina (the late Martin) Buyikian, the late Dr. Aris (Alice) Hoplamazian and Sona (the late Jack) Simsarian.
Mihran is also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 with 5p.m. Dan Gark. at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
In state Friday 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. funeral at church.
US Army Military Honors to follow the funeral and then a K nights of Vartan Service.
Private Burial Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flower memorial donations to St. John Armenian Church.
To send a loving message, please visit Mihran's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019