Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Mike Colosimo

Mike Colosimo Obituary
Mike Colosimo

Detroit - Colosimo, Mike. April 27, 2020. Age 88 of Detroit. Dear brother of Paul, James "Jiggs" and Vincent. Mike was preceded in death by his parents John and Concetta and his siblings Charles, Frank, Rose, Eugene and Louie. Mike will be deeply missed by family and friends. Private funeral service will be held at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit our online guestbook and share memories at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
