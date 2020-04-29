|
Mike Colosimo
Detroit - Colosimo, Mike. April 27, 2020. Age 88 of Detroit. Dear brother of Paul, James "Jiggs" and Vincent. Mike was preceded in death by his parents John and Concetta and his siblings Charles, Frank, Rose, Eugene and Louie. Mike will be deeply missed by family and friends. Private funeral service will be held at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit our online guestbook and share memories at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020