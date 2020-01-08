|
|
Mike Kereluk, Jr.
January 7, 2020. Age 73. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Loving father of Michael Kereluk and the late Michelle Gannon. Dear son of the late Micheal & Jesten Kereluk. Dearest brother of Helen Davis & the late James Kereluk. Survived by his loving nieces & nephews. Member of IBEW Local #58. Visitation Friday 2-9pm with Funeral Service Saturday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020