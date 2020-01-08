Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Kereluk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Kereluk Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Kereluk Jr. Obituary
Mike Kereluk, Jr.

January 7, 2020. Age 73. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Loving father of Michael Kereluk and the late Michelle Gannon. Dear son of the late Micheal & Jesten Kereluk. Dearest brother of Helen Davis & the late James Kereluk. Survived by his loving nieces & nephews. Member of IBEW Local #58. Visitation Friday 2-9pm with Funeral Service Saturday 10:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now