Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Mike Lapko Obituary
Mike Lapko

Dearborn Heights - Age 88 April 13, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dear son of the late Mary and John Lapko of Herbert, PA. Brother of Mary Anna, Sophia, Charles, Pauline, Alex John, Frank, George and Helen. She will be dearly missed by Laura Lapko and grand nieces Brandy Lapko, Mary (Steve) Douglass, and Faith Lapko. Mike was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Detroit. He had a long career at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Mike also was an avid baseball catcher and golfer. Visitation Friday 9:30 am until the 11:30 am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church or the . May his memory be eternal. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019
