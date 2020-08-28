Mike Pancilo Ortiz



Mike Pancilo Ortiz gained his wings August 21, 2020. Born January 11, 1926 he was a World War II Korean vet. 30 plus years at Cadillac Motors Clark division in Detroit. Known by almost everyone in the neighborhood. Full of jokes and stories. Survived by Ricardo Ortiz, Patty Ortiz, Gregory Ortiz and Carolyn Capizzo. He is survived by 11 grandchildren two great-grandchildren four brothers, also nephew and nieces. His visitation will be held at Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home on August 31 2020 between one and 7 PM.



The interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store