Mike Pancilo Ortiz
1926 - 2020
Mike Pancilo Ortiz

Mike Pancilo Ortiz gained his wings August 21, 2020. Born January 11, 1926 he was a World War II Korean vet. 30 plus years at Cadillac Motors Clark division in Detroit. Known by almost everyone in the neighborhood. Full of jokes and stories. Survived by Ricardo Ortiz, Patty Ortiz, Gregory Ortiz and Carolyn Capizzo. He is survived by 11 grandchildren two great-grandchildren four brothers, also nephew and nieces. His visitation will be held at Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home on August 31 2020 between one and 7 PM.

The interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Andrews & Hardy Funeral Home
13841 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48205
(313) 526-1133
